Investigation launched into death of Woodbridge soldier

FILE PHOTO. An investigation has been launched into the death of a Woodbridge last week. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An investigation has been launched into the death of a Woodbridge-based soldier.

Connor Morrison, 20, is believed to have fallen ill while on a training exercise on July 21, and died at Ipswich hospital on July 23.

An Army spokesman said: "It is with sadness that we confirm the death of Sapper Connor Morrison of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment on July 23, 2022.

"Our thoughts are with Sapper Morrison's family and friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"As his death is being investigated it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Sapper Morrison was a regular soldier with 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment based at Woodbridge, Suffolk.

His death is being investigated by Suffolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive alongside the Defence Safety Authority.

In a tribute, West Lowland Battalion Army Cadet Force wrote: "The Battalion was saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former Balaklava Cadet CSM Connor Morrison yesterday.

"Connor was a well-liked and respected young man who had been a member of our Erskine detachment for five years, leaving in 2020.

"He touched the lives of many of our adult instructors and cadets during his time in the ACF, and will be remembered by many as a charismatic and enthusiastic young man. He will be sorely missed.

"Our condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

The tribute continued, saying the sapper was "a shining example of all that is good about the ACF".

It added: "You are in the thoughts and hearts of your cadet family – we will forever treasure our memories of our shared cadet experience."