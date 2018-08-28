Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Sip, sip hooray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

PUBLISHED: 19:30 21 November 2018

The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Archant

Prosecco lovers will be fizzing with delight to hear a three-litre bottle of their favourite beverage is currently on sale.

The bottle is being sold for £39.99. Picture: WILL JEFFORDThe bottle is being sold for £39.99. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The three-litre bottle of wine can currently be found in Aldi stores in Ipswich.

The Jeraboam bottle is on sale for £39.99 and is described as light and delicate, but with a reassurance of great quality fresh citrus fruits and wisteria flower.

The prosecco is called Giotti and contains 33 units of alcohol, the serving advice suggests that it is drank along side light fish dishes or grilled chicken at 5C-10C.

Despite being double the size of a bottle of prosecco magnum it is still not the biggest of its kind.

Aldi also stocked a huge six-little bottle of the popular drink for £80 but has now sold out.

Marks and Spencers are another store which have sold the giant bottles but are completely sold out according to their website.

Don’t miss: What are the craziest crisp flavours this Christmas?

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

19:34 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has invited an 11-year-old boy receiving care at a Suffolk hospice to visit him and his pet alpacas.

Health campaigners in Sudbury urge NHS Trust to think ‘longer term’ and not sell off last piece of land it owns in the town

19:30 Ross Bentley
Campaigners would like NHS-owned land next to Sudbury Community Health Centre to be saved for the future health needs of the community

Site owned by West Suffolk NHS Trust included in new proposals for 235 home development

Everything you need to know about the Sizewell C project

19:30 Katy Sandalls
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

It was announced today that a further consultation will be held into the Sizewell C project in the new year. Ahead of this next step we lay out all the things you need to know about the project and its potential impact on the local area.

Reaction to sudden departure of mental health boss days before CQC report

19:00 Emily Townsend
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chairman Gary Page was due to leave his post in the new year. Photo: NSFT

Campaigners have shared their views on the sudden resignation of a mental health trust chief – just days before a new inspection report is due to be published.

Machete-like blade seized on train

18:53 Dominic Moffitt
The huge weapon was seized by British Transport Police Picture: ESSEX BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after a huge machete-like knife was confiscated.

BMW drug driver fails appeal

17:45 Dominic Moffitt
Hamid was found to have been under the infleunce of drugs whilst driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man from north Essex has lost his appeal against a drug driving conviction after he was found to be 13 times over the limit.

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

17:10 Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24