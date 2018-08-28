Poll

Sip, sip hooray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

Prosecco lovers will be fizzing with delight to hear a three-litre bottle of their favourite beverage is currently on sale.

The bottle is being sold for £39.99. Picture: WILL JEFFORD The bottle is being sold for £39.99. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The three-litre bottle of wine can currently be found in Aldi stores in Ipswich.

The Jeraboam bottle is on sale for £39.99 and is described as light and delicate, but with a reassurance of great quality fresh citrus fruits and wisteria flower.

The prosecco is called Giotti and contains 33 units of alcohol, the serving advice suggests that it is drank along side light fish dishes or grilled chicken at 5C-10C.

Despite being double the size of a bottle of prosecco magnum it is still not the biggest of its kind.

Aldi also stocked a huge six-little bottle of the popular drink for £80 but has now sold out.

Marks and Spencers are another store which have sold the giant bottles but are completely sold out according to their website.

