International Nursing Day: See Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ frontline stars

12 May, 2020 - 06:10
Tracy Schofield and Claire Pelling, district nursing sisters in the East Suffolk Community Services team. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Tracy Schofield and Claire Pelling, district nursing sisters in the East Suffolk Community Services team. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

They work tirelessly day in, day out to care for you and save lives - so take a few moments to thank these heroic frontline workers at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals on International Nurses Day.

Lyndsey Walker, paediatric oncology nurse at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIXLyndsey Walker, paediatric oncology nurse at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

As growing numbers have fallen ill during the coronavirus pandemic, these workers for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) - which runs the two hospitals - have put themselves at risk to help others.

Yet they’ve been saving lives long before Covid-19 struck - in children’s wards, A&E departments, operating theatres and in the community.

Sarah Sands, matron at Colchester Hospital. Picture: STEVE BRADINGSarah Sands, matron at Colchester Hospital. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Much of their work is behind the scenes, out of view - but has been brought into even sharper focus by the Covid-19 crisis.

Matron for cardiorespiratory and stroke, Darren Evans, with chief nurse Melissa Dowdeswell and medicine matron Tasha Machell. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUSTMatron for cardiorespiratory and stroke, Darren Evans, with chief nurse Melissa Dowdeswell and medicine matron Tasha Machell. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Lisa Nobes, chief nurse for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex clinical commissioning groups, said: “There’s no doubt that during this time of coranvirus we value their work even more and thank them for everything they are doing.

“This is a difficult time for many, but it is cheering that there is so much community spirit present, with people looking out for each other.”

Nurse Luigi Giacintucci, who works at Colchester Hospital. Pictire: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIXNurse Luigi Giacintucci, who works at Colchester Hospital. Pictire: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

■ Do you know a nurse who would like to thank and praise on International Nurses Day? Email head of news Andrew Papworth and we will include it in our next NHS community heroes round-up.

Karen Moss, Neonatal Unit sister at Colchester Hospital. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUSTKaren Moss, Neonatal Unit sister at Colchester Hospital. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Tim Cardew, emergency department nurse at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUSTTim Cardew, emergency department nurse at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Diane Coe, Shotley Ward sister at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUSTDiane Coe, Shotley Ward sister at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Sue Brixey, Saxmundham Ward sister at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: STEVE BRADINGSue Brixey, Saxmundham Ward sister at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Lisa Morley, Great Tey ward sister at Colchester Hospital. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIXLisa Morley, Great Tey ward sister at Colchester Hospital. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Louie Horne, Muscular Skeletal (MSK) Surgery Division matron at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIXLouie Horne, Muscular Skeletal (MSK) Surgery Division matron at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Community modern matrons Tisha Morelos, Teresa Walls and Michelle Fletcher. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUSTCommunity modern matrons Tisha Morelos, Teresa Walls and Michelle Fletcher. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Barry Gibson, north-west Suffolk integrated neighbourhood team manager. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUSTBarry Gibson, north-west Suffolk integrated neighbourhood team manager. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Clare Allen, children’'s respiratory nurse at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: STEVE BRADINGClare Allen, children’'s respiratory nurse at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: STEVE BRADING

