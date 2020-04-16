E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Seven more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:25 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 16 April 2020

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have reported that seven more people have died after contracting coronavirus, as the UK deaths rose by 861 in 24 hours.

Six of these deaths were reported by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation trust, which looks after Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

A further death was also reported at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

It’s not clear yet how old the patients in each case were, but more information is expected later this afternoon.

The new figures come as the government confirmed 861 people died in the last 24 hours across the UK after testing positive for the virus, with the total number of deaths now 13,729.

A further 4,618 people tested positive for the virus, meaning that official figures show 103,093 people have now had coronavirus in the UK.

However, it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

On Tuesday the Office for National Statistics began releasing information regarding deaths in care homes for those thought to have coronavirus, revealing potentially thousands more deaths than previously thought up to April 3.

Figures confirming the latest number of cases and deaths reported in each county will be published later today.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Seven more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fatal road accident being treated as murder by police

The collision happened in Marine Parade, Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in his 70s in serious condition in hospital following collision

A man in his 70s is in hospital following the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lockdown ‘match-making’ will help surplus food reach homes and buyers

Organisers of the annual Local Flavours trade show at the Norfolk Showground have set up an online 'match-making' service to help food and drink firms find buyers during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Nick Butcher

Fire crews tackle grassland blaze

Firefighters were called out following a blaze on grassland at the bottom of Links Hill near Corton Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Kaspar Goddard
Drive 24