Seven die at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus as county case numbers rise

PUBLISHED: 17:27 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 18 April 2020

A further seven people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Seven further patients at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have died after testing positive for coronavirus, as Suffolk and Essex case numbers again rise.

Two of the patients, one in their 80s and one in their 70s, died at Ipswich Hospital and both had underlying health conditions.

At Colchester Hospital, one person in their 90s, three in their 80s and one in their 40s died, again all having underlying health conditions.

No further information regarding their identities has been made available by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which operates both hospitals.

The total number of deaths at the two hospitals now stands at 156.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for the trust, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

West Suffolk Hospital has not reported any further deaths.

The news comes as the total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk rose to 600, an increase of 55 compared to Friday afternoon.

In Essex, the number rose by 80 to 1,781.

In the East of England region as a whole, 7,203 people have now tested positive for the virus, a rise of 344.

Nationally, the figure stands at 114,217, an increase of 5,525 – while the number of hospital patients who have died increased by 888 to 15,464.

The number of people who have contracted the virus is widely accepted to be much higher however due to those with symptoms going untested.

