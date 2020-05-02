Nine new coronavirus related deaths reported at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Hospitals in our region have reported nine new coronavirus related deaths today.

All eight deaths came from the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that five patients, two in their 90s, and three in their 80s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Four patients at Colchester Hospital, two in their 80s, one in their 70s and one in their 60s, all of whom had underlying health conditions have sadly passed away. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

While most of the deaths are from the past few days two dated back a little further to April 16 and 17.

There were no new deaths reported at West Suffolk Hospital.

Nationally, as of Friday, over 27,000 people have died having tested positive for the coronavirus.

New data is expected later this afternoon.

