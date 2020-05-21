Hospitals ask for no more PPE donations as they insist supplies remain ‘steady’

The NHS trust running Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has made a plea for communities to stop donating personal protective equipment (PPE) after insisting supplies remain steady.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust made the announcement this week to help ensure every piece of PPE used by its staff meets strict government safety guidelines.

It comes after weeks of fundraising across the region as companies, schools and seamstresses continued to donate scrubs, goggles and face masks as news of PPE shortages made national headlines.

The statement also included bags for scrubs, nitrile gloves and gowns as items which are also no longer needed.

The statement read: “Thank you so much to everyone in our communities who has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and other donations to our hospitals during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity and community spirit.

“Our teams are working hard to keep all our patients and staff safe and we have been able to keep a steady supply of PPE into our Ttrust.

“We need to make sure that every piece of PPE used by our staff meets strict safety guidelines and, for that reason, we need to work with suppliers who can guarantee NHS standards of safety.”

The trust also said it doesn’t “need” fundraising donations for future PPE purchases as a result, and has instead asking for donations to be made to the Covid-19 Staff Wellbeing Appeal, which supports staff’s mental health and physical wellbeing.

The statement continued: “Please rest assured that we continue to follow all national Public Health England (PHE) guidance on how and when PPE should be worn. Our teams monitor PPE levels daily to make sure we are aware of any potential shortages and can address them using the NHS supply chain.”



Elsewhere this week, Suffolk Resilience Forum assured people it is also keeping GPs, primary care providers and pharmacists among others well stocked, despite government provision being unlikely to meet demand.

Jamie Hawkins, programme manager of the organisation's PPE cell, said: "In Suffolk we were really quick to react to the PPE demand, so procured PPE very quickly through our own procurement lines while waiting for central government to bolster that with drops. Therefore, we have always been able to provide PPE to people who have requested it."