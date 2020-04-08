E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Choose from Amazon wishlists to help NHS heroes - and send your messages of support

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 April 2020

You can support Ipswich NHS staff by buying items from a special Amazon wishlist. Pictured, Ipswich Hospital and a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Hundreds of people have placed orders for items from Amazon wishlists to help frontline NHS workers - while people are also sending in heartfelt tributes to their work.

Some of the items on the Ipswich NHS Amazon wishlistSome of the items on the Ipswich NHS Amazon wishlist

The Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity posted on its Facebook page: “Many people have been asking us what supplies will help our NHS staff during their shifts. To make choosing easy and limit non-essential travel, we have compiled Amazon wish lists of useful items. Thank you.”

There are separate lists for the Ipswich area and the Colchester area.

Mandy Jordan, associate director of charities and voluntary services at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), said: “We would like to thank everyone for their generosity during these challenging times. We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and goodwill shown to the trust by the communities we serve.

“So far we have had around 800 orders placed for items including hand creams, snacks, tea and coffee and toiletries.

READ MORE - ‘Calm before the storm’ at our hospitals

“If you’d like to make a donation or gift to our NHS teams, please email charity@esneft.nhs.uk, or to volunteer for us, contact volunteers@esneft.nhs.uk.”

The items currently being requested on the Ipswich Covid-19 Staff Welfare Support list include snacks such as various types of noodles, biscuits and crisps, as well as instant coffee sticks and toiletries.

The reaction to the charity’s appeal shows just how much people across the area appreciate the dedication of our NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE - All of the coronavirus news where you live

People have been paying tribute to their own NHS heroes and sending messages via our Facebook pages.

Angie Girdler posted: “Thanks to our beautiful daughter-in-law Holly and her team of district nurses in Woodbridge.”

Maureen McCormick posted: “My cousins Suzanne Roderick and Jayne Platt, working at Ipswich Hospital... stay safe.”

And Faye Howards posted: “My husband is a surgical nurse. I’m very proud, but also extremely frightened for him and us! I’m frontline police staff too. The kids are taking it all in their stride. Keep safe all, stay inside and we will get through this together.

• Do you have a message of support for friends or family working in the NHS? Email us their name, your message and if possible a photo.

READ MORE - Join our Suffolk coronavirus Facebook group and sign up for our newsletter for all the latest information in your area.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

