Happy St Patrick’s Day - how are you celebrating?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 March 2019

St Patrick's Day is being marked across the world Picture: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA WIRE

St Patrick's Day is being marked across the world Picture: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA WIRE

It may be over 300 miles as the crow flies between Ipswich and Dublin but that doesn’t mean that Suffolk won’t be marking St Patrick’s Day.

St Patrick’s Day is traditionally the feast day of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

It is marked all over the world including here in Suffolk where a number of the county’s pubs, bars and restaurants will be holding events for the day.

Ipswich even has its own Irish-themed bars in the form of The Shamrock in Tacket Street.

Globally, hundreds of buildings will be celebrating the day by turning green.

World famous sites such as the Great Wall of China, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Sydney Opera House are among those taking part in Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening campaign.

The Burj Khalifa, Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, York’s medieval city walls and Lord’s Cricket Pavilion in London will also turn a shade of green for the first time this year.

Are you marking St Patrick’s Day? Let us know.

