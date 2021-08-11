Ann Summers building up for sale in Ipswich
The building which is currently home to the Anne Summers shop in Ipswich is up for sale along with two self-contained offices above.
Currently on the market for £395,000 the premises in Westgate Street is a prominent three-storey property with a strong trading position at the junction with Tavern Street.
The end-of-terrace building with basement has been split to provide a retail space on the ground floor and offices on the first and second floora.
The ground floor, which is currently where Ann Summers is sited, has been arranged to provide a large open sales area with changing rooms, stock room and manager's office to the rear and the basement is accessed via a staircase to the rear and provides additional storage accommodation together with a kitchen and WC facilities.
The first floor office space is currently on a five-year lease at a current rent of £8,350 per annum and the second floor is also on a five-year lease at a rent of £6,000 per annum.
The ground floor and basement will be sold with vacant possession at a rateable value of £32,750.
