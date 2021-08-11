News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ann Summers building up for sale in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:40 PM August 11, 2021    Updated: 4:26 PM August 11, 2021
The Ann Summers building in Ipswich high-street is up for sale

The Ann Summers building in Ipswich high-street is up for sale - Credit: Archant

The building which is currently home to the Anne Summers shop in Ipswich is up for sale along with two self-contained offices above.

Currently on the market for £395,000 the premises in Westgate Street is a prominent three-storey property with a strong trading position at the junction with Tavern Street. 

The end-of-terrace building with basement has been split to provide a retail space on the ground floor and offices on the first and second floora. 

The ground floor, which is currently where Ann Summers is sited, has been arranged to provide a large open sales area with changing rooms, stock room and manager's office to the rear and the basement is accessed via a staircase to the rear and provides additional storage accommodation together with a kitchen and WC facilities.

The first floor office space is currently on a five-year lease at a current rent of £8,350 per annum and the second floor is also on a five-year lease at a rent of £6,000 per annum.

You may also want to watch:

The ground floor and basement will be sold with vacant possession at a rateable value of £32,750.  

Most Read

  1. 1 James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup
  3. 3 'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5
  1. 4 Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store and steals 'quantity of cash'
  2. 5 Former Blues coach is surprise front runner for MK Dons post
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's cup exit to Newport
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 0-1 Newport County: Youngsters impress but Blues exit at first hurdle
  5. 8 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 loss to Newport
  6. 9 Suffolk man sheds 'tears' when told he can stay after 50 years in UK
  7. 10 Lorry overturns and spills 20 tonnes of soil after crash in Sudbury
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A person walks their dog on the A14

Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign winger Kyle Edwards

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A woman has died following a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary

Suffolk Live

'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows are set to travel over Suffolk on Sunday evening. They are pictured here at a previous Clacton Airshow

Suffolk Live | Video

Red Arrows due to fly over Suffolk again tonight

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus