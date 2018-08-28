Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drug dealer is jailed for 20 months

PUBLISHED: 15:39 23 November 2018

Old Bailey

Old Bailey

Archant

A London drug dealer supplying heroin and cocaine has been jailed.

Simon Byamukama was arrested in a flat in Norwich Court, Chevallier Street, Ipswich, with 24-year-old Kashief Laidley and 38-year-old Diane Phambala on January 20, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Plain-clothed police officers had earlier seen Laidley complete a deal in an alleyway next to Broomhill Park, where he was then joined by Phambala.

The pair had cycled to Phambala’s flat in Norwich Court flat where police arrested them and Byamukama and seized a quantity of cash and class A drugs.

Byamukama, 26, of Parchmore Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine. He was jailed for 20 months but will be released almost immediately because of the time he has already served in custody.

At an earlier hearing Laidley, of Oakfield Road, Croydon, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and Phambala, who admitted permitting premises to be used for the preparation of cocaine and heroin, received a suspended jail sentence,

Man in his 40s dies after industrial incident in Haverhill

41 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have confirmed this afternoon that a man in his 40s has died following a industrial incident at a premises in Iceni Way in Haverhill.

Masked men rob Co-op with meat cleaver

15:23 Will Jefford
The Co-op in Brantham was targetted by robbers. Picture: GOOGLE

Two men armed with a meat cleaver robbed a store in Brantham last night, police have confirmed.

Opinion What does the future hold for Ipswich town centre?

14:37 Paul Geater
The new-look Cornhill should give Ipswich town centre a huge boost Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Cornhill has been reopened after its nine-month reconstruction – but where does this leave the centre of the town, and what future does retailing have in Suffolk’s county town?

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

09:37 Emily Townsend
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a major incident at in Haverhill, where searches are understood to be under way for a person trapped at a business park.

Ipswich McDonald’s stabbing: Victim and friend ‘threw punches’ at teen accused of attack, court hears

13:57 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

The victim of a stabbing at an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s and a friend were seen throwing punches at the teenager accused of the stabbing shortly before the alleged attack, a court heard.

Pensioner in serious condition following car crash

13:17 Dominic Moffitt
The junction of Thorrington Road and Heckford's Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An 83-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car.

125,000 people in Norfolk and Suffolk could lose free TV licence

12:50 Greta Levy
More than 70,000 homes in Norfolk and 55,784 households in Suffolk are currently eligible for the free service.

Pensioners are at risk of losing their free TV licence after the BBC takes on the responsibility in 2020.

Most read

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24