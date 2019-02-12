Gallery

Nice to be seeing ewe – Spring lambs delight youngsters in half term

Lamb cuddling at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Lambs of all ‘sheeps’ and sizes are among the more adorable clues that a new season is under way in Suffolk this half term.

Families have been flocking to Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm for hands-on cuddling sessions with the fluffy fledglings since it opened its doors for the new season at the weekend.

Dozens of youngsters from Suffolk and beyond relished the opportunity for a snuggle or two as warmer weather drew bumper crowds to the attraction.

The newborn lambs – which are welcoming visitors until the half term celebrations draw to a close on Sunday – are not the only signs that spring is on its way.

Snowdrops are already starting to bloom across Suffolk – the iconic white plants often signal a change in seasons, as they tend to grow in dry and mild weather, though they can cope with frost and rain.

The striking flowers have been spotted springing up in the grounds of Hedingham Castle in recent weeks.

