Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Nice to be seeing ewe – Spring lambs delight youngsters in half term

PUBLISHED: 20:22 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:50 20 February 2019

Lamb cuddling at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Lamb cuddling at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Lambs of all ‘sheeps’ and sizes are among the more adorable clues that a new season is under way in Suffolk this half term.

Half term fun with spring lambs at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGEHalf term fun with spring lambs at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Families have been flocking to Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm for hands-on cuddling sessions with the fluffy fledglings since it opened its doors for the new season at the weekend.

Lamb cuddling at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGELamb cuddling at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dozens of youngsters from Suffolk and beyond relished the opportunity for a snuggle or two as warmer weather drew bumper crowds to the attraction.

Adorable first signs of spring at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGEAdorable first signs of spring at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The newborn lambs – which are welcoming visitors until the half term celebrations draw to a close on Sunday – are not the only signs that spring is on its way.

Spring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSpring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Snowdrops are already starting to bloom across Suffolk – the iconic white plants often signal a change in seasons, as they tend to grow in dry and mild weather, though they can cope with frost and rain.

Hedingham Castle has been covered in a blanket of snowdrops in recent weeks Picture: Ella WilkinsonHedingham Castle has been covered in a blanket of snowdrops in recent weeks Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The striking flowers have been spotted springing up in the grounds of Hedingham Castle in recent weeks.

Send your spring-themed photos to imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former scout leader jailed for string of sex offences over 34 years

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 “farewell party”

Snape Maltings Picture: PHILIP JONES

‘I cried most days’ - how inspiring HIV campaigner labelled as ‘dirty’ fought back

Becky Kroger, from Ipswich, has been nominated for an award for her HIV campaigh work. Picture: BOND

Kevin Beattie biographer offers discount on book for statue donations

Kevin Beattie signs copies of the biography written by Rob Finch PIcture: ROB FINCH

Inquest opens into death of ‘loving partner and father’ killed in A14 crash

Daniel Cole, from Cambridge, died in a crash on the A14 near Newmarket Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists