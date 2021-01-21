News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
BMX club launches fundraiser in bid for new track and clubhouse

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM January 21, 2021   
Tom Hunt has got behind community causes such as the push for a new track for Ipswich BMX Club in hi

Ipswich BMX Club is aiming to fundraise for a new track and clubhouse with a GoFundMe page - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Ipswich BMX Club said its members are "very determined" to raise cash for a new track and clubhouse after an online fundraiser was launched.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the club as it aims to revamp its facilities in the town's Landseer Park.

The club is aiming to raise a total of £338,000 for the scheme, which would see the only dedicated BMX track in Suffolk undergo a major upgrade.

The Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th an

The club is hoping to upgrade its BMX track - Credit: Rachel Edge

Around £243,000 in donations from organisations such as British Cycling and Sport England have been received so far, with another £60,000 in grants expected but yet to be confirmed.

Club secretary Tracey Reeve said the "last little bit" of cash needs to be raised before the revamp can begin.

Tracey Reeve, Ipswich BMX club treasurer, is hoping for a successful year finding a new sponsor to h

Club secretary Tracey Reeve said the club house will be available for use by the community - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

She said: "We have looked at all options for fundraising. The hard bit is it is the hardest time for everyone.

"The GoFundMe is a way to get out to a lot of people. Now we are really looking for that last little bit.

"Our club is very much about the community. We are trying to support the youngsters."

Ipswich BMX Club formed in 1980 and is the oldest of its kind still running in the UK.

However, the club's GoFundMe page states the Landseer Park track has "fallen behind the current acceptable standard", making it "difficult to provide a safe and enjoyable all year round experience for our members and the general public".

The page says the project could see the club secure its future in the community for the next 40 years.

The GoFundMe has a target goal of £15,000 and has secured more than £2,000 in donations so far.

Ms Reeve said the money will be part of the ongoing process to revamp the track and build a clubhouse, which she said will be available for use by other members of the community.

The Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th an

Youngsters line up at the Landseer Park track - Credit: Rachel Edge

She also said any offers to help with construction of the clubhouse, when fundraising has finished, would also be of great help to the club.

Ms Reeve added: "Having a new track and clubhouse will be such a good option. We are trying to connect with the local community and make sure they can be part of it.

"As a team, and we are a very strong team, we are very determined.

"Any donations would be greatly appreciated."

