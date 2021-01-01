Published: 4:00 PM January 1, 2021

A ‘miracle boy’ from Ipswich who is missing 20% of his brain is ready to take on a new challenge in the new year after celebrating Christmas with his family.

Kaiden Daley, aged two, began to suffer from fits during the first few months of his life, confusing doctors until scans revealed that a large portion of his brain was missing.

After an eventful year, having gone through life-changing therapy at the end of 2019, Kaiden is preparing to go to nursery in the new year.

His parents, Amanda Harvey and Orrett Daley who live in Ipswich have hailed their son's "unbelievable" development.

Ms Harvey said: "He is coming up to three now and he is still walking well and starting to use that right hand more which is great.

"He is more conscious of it now so he gets a bit cross with it when it won't do what he wants.

"But he'll do much more now, he can bring his hand across and point with his finger.

"He should be going into nursery next year which is a big step but he's taken everything on so far so why not?"

Kaiden went through CIMT (constraint induced movement therapy), which restricted one side of his body to increase movement in his weaker side, in late 2019.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic stopping face-to-face meetings, the two-year-old has still shown brilliant progress.

"We still liaise with our CIMT physio in Manchester, but it has been very hard this year because he hasn't been able to see his physio or speech therapist," his mum said.

"We hadn't seen the physio since February and when we saw him in November he couldn't believe the progress.

"The strength in the left hand side of his body is amazing. He's coming on leaps and bounds.

"The next challenge will be trying to explain to him his condition when he is old enough to understand I suppose.

"We take it for granted, lifting our arms up and pointing.

"He is using his other arm to help point with his right. It's just that the signal clearly isn't getting to the arm.

"So that's what we are trying to train at the moment.

"He is a joy and we're so proud of him."































