Person in hospital after fire at Ipswich house

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:22 PM May 6, 2021   
A person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in an Ipswich residential street.

Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the address in Bristol Road, off Woodbridge Road, at 10.24am on Thursday.

Three appliances from Princes Street and Ipswich East stations and officers from Suffolk police attended the scene.

A stop was called by the fire service less than an hour later at 11.22am.

An ambulance and an air ambulance were also called and one person has been taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is not known at this time.


Ipswich News

