Person in hospital after fire at Ipswich house
Published: 1:22 PM May 6, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in an Ipswich residential street.
Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the address in Bristol Road, off Woodbridge Road, at 10.24am on Thursday.
Three appliances from Princes Street and Ipswich East stations and officers from Suffolk police attended the scene.
A stop was called by the fire service less than an hour later at 11.22am.
An ambulance and an air ambulance were also called and one person has been taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.
Their condition is not known at this time.
Most Read
- 1 Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win
- 2 A12 reopens after police respond to 'serious' accident
- 3 American marines fly to Suffolk to join Dambusters on new aircraft carrier
- 4 Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22
- 5 Town confirm early departure of experienced defender due to contract clause
- 6 Have your say on bid for new shopping village with cinema and hotel
- 7 A possible Ipswich Town reunion at Colchester this summer
- 8 NHS hero injured in pub explosion feels 'lucky to be alive'
- 9 Election 2021: Suffolk County Council candidates published
- 10 How a popular Suffolk resort is gearing up for a bumper summer