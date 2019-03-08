Weather this week: Clear, calm and cool in East Anglia
PUBLISHED: 07:23 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 24 March 2019
Archant
Clear skies, sunny spells and cool temperatures - Suffolk and Essex have a week of settled weather ahead in the latest forecast.
Forecasting Sunday’s weather, regional forecasters Weatherquest said: “Any early high cloud and patchy frost in the south will clear to bring a dry day with plenty of sunshine.
“Cloud may increase from the northwest of the region later tonight, with light to moderate northwesterly winds throughout the day. Top temperatures of 13C.”
Suffolk and Essex have the best of the weather in the UK today, with rain and cloud cover over much of northern England and Scotland for the rest of the weekend.
Moving into next week, low chances of patchy cloud are forecast for all of Suffolk, with temperatures expected to reach about 11C in the day, dropping down to 5C in the night.
As we get closer Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, March 31, the region should not see any more frost and rain is unlikely.
Clocks will go forward by one hour in the early hours of Sunday, making darker mornings but lighter evenings as we approach summer.