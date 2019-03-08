Video

Weather this week: Clear, calm and cool in East Anglia

The sky over Ipswich on synday, March 31, as Suffolk enjoys a run of cool, clear weather Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Clear skies, sunny spells and cool temperatures - Suffolk and Essex have a week of settled weather ahead in the latest forecast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

E Anglia Today: Any early high cloud and patchy frost in the south clearing to bring a dry day with plenty of sunshine, but cloud increase from the northwest later. Light to moderate northwesterly wind. Max 13C. pic.twitter.com/coIUKd2fQQ — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) March 24, 2019

Forecasting Sunday’s weather, regional forecasters Weatherquest said: “Any early high cloud and patchy frost in the south will clear to bring a dry day with plenty of sunshine.

“Cloud may increase from the northwest of the region later tonight, with light to moderate northwesterly winds throughout the day. Top temperatures of 13C.”

Suffolk and Essex have the best of the weather in the UK today, with rain and cloud cover over much of northern England and Scotland for the rest of the weekend.

Moving into next week, low chances of patchy cloud are forecast for all of Suffolk, with temperatures expected to reach about 11C in the day, dropping down to 5C in the night.

UK Today: A dry day over England and Wales with early high cloud clearing southern areas to bring plenty of sunshine and patchy cloud moving in from the north later. Mainly cloudy in Ireland with showers in the north. Rather cloudy across Scotland with scattered wintry showers. pic.twitter.com/b3AgomlWiS — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) March 24, 2019

As we get closer Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, March 31, the region should not see any more frost and rain is unlikely.

Clocks will go forward by one hour in the early hours of Sunday, making darker mornings but lighter evenings as we approach summer.