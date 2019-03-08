Suffolk weather: Cloudy and dry - with patchy rain on the way

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures in Suffolk and Essex today - but how long will we have to wait for rain?

East Anglia Today: Staying dry but fairly cloudy, although there should be some bright or sunny spells at times, particularly during the afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming south or southwesterly towards the end of the day. Maximum temperatures 12-14 C. pic.twitter.com/rXlYtOoex5 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) March 28, 2019

East Anglia is forecast to stay dry and cloudy today and into the weekend, with a chance of sunny spells breaking through the cloud cover later in the afternoon.

Highs of 12-14C are due on Thursday, with light winds from the south-west bringing down temperatures closer to the coast.

Suffolk and Essex get a brighter forecast than most of the UK, with drizzle and showers in the north and over Scotland and mist early this morning in the south-west.

Weatherquest meteorologist Fred Best said: “the weather looks like it will be remaining dry for some time. There is a small chance of rain reaching the region as rain moves in from the west, with some areas seeing a few spots of rain on Saturday, but nothing more than this.

UK Today: Some patchy drizzle over northwestern Scotland this morning, but otherwise a dry day with sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud, after any mist patches clear in southwest England. The best of the brightness in southwestern and northeastern Britain. pic.twitter.com/kXtm7d0iyO — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) March 28, 2019

“High pressure, arriving on Monday and Tuesday, could create the environment for some showers in Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday, but otherwise it looks to be mostly on the dry side.”