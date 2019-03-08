Suffolk weather: Cloudy and dry - with patchy rain on the way
PUBLISHED: 07:31 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 28 March 2019
Archant
Cloudy skies and cool temperatures in Suffolk and Essex today - but how long will we have to wait for rain?
East Anglia is forecast to stay dry and cloudy today and into the weekend, with a chance of sunny spells breaking through the cloud cover later in the afternoon.
Highs of 12-14C are due on Thursday, with light winds from the south-west bringing down temperatures closer to the coast.
Suffolk and Essex get a brighter forecast than most of the UK, with drizzle and showers in the north and over Scotland and mist early this morning in the south-west.
Weatherquest meteorologist Fred Best said: “the weather looks like it will be remaining dry for some time. There is a small chance of rain reaching the region as rain moves in from the west, with some areas seeing a few spots of rain on Saturday, but nothing more than this.
“High pressure, arriving on Monday and Tuesday, could create the environment for some showers in Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday, but otherwise it looks to be mostly on the dry side.”