Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Ipswich Buses to put up fares for second time in a year as Christmas nears

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 November 2018

Ipswich Buses are putting up their fares for a second time this year. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Buses are putting up their fares for a second time this year. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Fares on Ipswich Buses are going up again at the end of November – for the second time in nine months.

Single adult fares are going up by 10p from November 25

However return tickets for shorter journeys are coming down – with the maximum price return ticket remaining unchanged at £3.80.

The company is also freezing fares for some students and young travellers.

Weekly, monthly, and annual bus passes are also going up – as are “saver” tickets which enable bus users to store journeys on a smartcard.

Full details of the new fares can be found on Ipswich Buses website

The company last put up fares in February – but rising costs have forced the borough council-owned company to bring in the new increases.

Managing Director Heath Williams said, “We have tried to keep this price increase as low as possible with a number of tickets being frozen or reduced in price.

“However, we do face increased costs in terms of items such as fuel and we want to invest in newer, more environmentally friendly buses, which means that we have had to increase some fares to help pay for this investment.”

The company has brought in new technology to make it easier for passengers to buy tickets.

Customers can now use contactless payment on all buses, meaning they can pay for singles, returns, transfer tickets, day tickets and family tickets using their bankcard, phone or Apple Watch.

Introduced earlier in the year, passengers have welcomed contactless payment which not only means no more fumbling around for change but has also makes boarding times quicker helping to keep bus services on time.

However the new fares will make some Ipswich Buses services more expensive than their First Eastern Counties competitors on routes where both companies operate.

Ipswich Buses is one of a dwindling number of local authority-owned transport companies in the country and has been buffeted by increasing costs – and the need to introduce new vehicles to keep up with new environmental and disability laws.

Earlier this year it introduced several new buses on routes across the town.

Police close knife-point village shop raid case in absence of suspect

21 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police said the crime had been subject to a thorough investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Police have closed an armed robbery case after failing to identify a suspect.

Man accused of murder claims victim was alive when he left him at Colchester car park

16:46 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

An alcoholic accused of murdering a homeless man whose badly beaten body was found in the stairwell of a Colchester car park has told a court that the victim was still alive when he and his two co-defendants left him.

Free Ipswich Town tickets being given to Suffolk schoolchildren

16:36 Andrew Papworth
Cole Skuse launches the free Ipswich Town tickets for schoolchildren scheme at Whitton Community Primary School. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Free tickets to go and watch the mighty Tractor Boys play at Portman Road are being given to nearby schools.

Felixstowe nursery in special measures after poor Ofsted inspection

16:34 Will Jefford
The nursery is located in St. Phillips Church in Felixstowe. Picture: LITTLE HOPPERS

A nursery in Felixstowe has been put into special measures after it received its second “inadequate” Ofsted inspection this year.

£120k award secures Sudbury youth centre building

16:29 Mariam Ghaemi
Children attending the Eden's Project in Sudbury Picture: STUART AYLING

A charity will be able to continue changing the lives of young people in Sudbury after it was awarded £120,000 to buy its premises.

Armed police respond to reports of man with knife

15:40 Michael Steward
Armed police responded to an incident in Honington Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police were called to a Suffolk village yesterday after a man with a knife barricaded himself inside a property.

Bury St Edmunds secondary school to amalgamate onto one site

14:52 Michael Steward
St Benedict's School in Bury St Edmunds is moving onto one site Picture: ST BENEDICT'S SCHOOL

A Bury St Edmunds secondary school will no longer operate on two sites from September next year, it has been announced.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Video Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increases

Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24