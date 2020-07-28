E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Hoax’ call sparks emergency services response to Chantry Park

PUBLISHED: 10:02 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 28 July 2020

Police, fire crews and an ambulance were called to Chantry Park on Monday night Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Fire crews, police and an ambulance rushed to Chantry Park in Ipswich in what is now being treated as a hoax callout.

Suffolk police were called by the fire service just before 9pm on Monday, July 27 after receiving reports of a teenager becoming stuck up a tree.

An ambulance also rushed to the scene as there were concerns someone may have been injured.

However, police and firefighters searched the park and were unable to find anyone in need of assistance.

Suffolk police has now said the call is believed to have been a hoax.

