Heart charity gets £43k funding to continue valuable support services
PUBLISHED: 11:51 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 28 October 2020
A small charity in Ipswich - the only one in the UK dedicated to supporting adult heart conditions - has received much-needed funding to continue for the next six months.
The Somerville Foundation has been awarded £43,000 through funding from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) as part of the Coronavirus Community Support Fund distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund.
The charity is run by a small team of four people and also provides support for young people transitioning into adult heart services to create a world where they receive excellent medical care, and lead happy, healthy lives.
Managed by Michelle Woods alongside Rebecca Henning, Charlotte Kearsley and marketing and media co-ordinator Sarah Keeble, The Somerville Foundation said they were “absolutely thrilled” to receive the funding.
Ms Keeble said: “Like many small charities, we are facing an ever-increasing demand for our services during these challenging times.
“Any donations and additional funding are a lifeline to enable us to continue providing vital support to those born with a heart condition across the UK.”
