E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Heart charity gets £43k funding to continue valuable support services

PUBLISHED: 11:51 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 28 October 2020

The Somerville Foundation has received vital funds Picture: THE SOMERVILLE FOUNDATION

The Somerville Foundation has received vital funds Picture: THE SOMERVILLE FOUNDATION

Archant

A small charity in Ipswich - the only one in the UK dedicated to supporting adult heart conditions - has received much-needed funding to continue for the next six months.

Heart patients pictured with professionals helped by The Somerville Foundation at an event before the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE SOMERVILLE FOUNDATIONHeart patients pictured with professionals helped by The Somerville Foundation at an event before the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE SOMERVILLE FOUNDATION

The Somerville Foundation has been awarded £43,000 through funding from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) as part of the Coronavirus Community Support Fund distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The charity is run by a small team of four people and also provides support for young people transitioning into adult heart services to create a world where they receive excellent medical care, and lead happy, healthy lives.

You may also want to watch:

Managed by Michelle Woods alongside Rebecca Henning, Charlotte Kearsley and marketing and media co-ordinator Sarah Keeble, The Somerville Foundation said they were “absolutely thrilled” to receive the funding.

MORE: Mental health charity praises schoolchildren for raising funds

Ms Keeble said: “Like many small charities, we are facing an ever-increasing demand for our services during these challenging times.

“Any donations and additional funding are a lifeline to enable us to continue providing vital support to those born with a heart condition across the UK.”

For more information, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 100 attend drive-in funeral of much-loved farmer Peter

The funeral was organised with the help of a drive-in cinema company Picture: PA/MICHELE COLE

Drunk driver caught at more than five times limit is jailed

Harriet Eade, who was more than five times the limit, has been jailed Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lambert hoping to return for Crewe clash after negative Covid test

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town exploring the possibility of screening games at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are looking into the potential to screen games at Portman Road this season. Photo: PA

Have your say on new ‘healing’ woods in Suffolk in memory of those who died from Covid-19

Suffolk County Council is to create a new healing woods space in memory of those who died from Covid-19, and provide a space where people can reflect or grieve. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN