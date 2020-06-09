E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich-based charity receives generous donation from construction business

PUBLISHED: 10:30 10 June 2020

Members of The Somerville Foundation being presented with the cheque from Havercroft Construction Picture: The Somerville Foundation

Members of The Somerville Foundation being presented with the cheque from Havercroft Construction Picture: The Somerville Foundation

The Somerville Foundation – whose work supports those with heart conditions - has been given a cheque for £3,825 from Havencroft Construction.

The cheque from Havercroft Construction to Ipswich-based The Somerville Foundation Picture: Havercroft ConstructionThe cheque from Havercroft Construction to Ipswich-based The Somerville Foundation Picture: Havercroft Construction

Ipswich charity The Somerville Foundation has received £3,825 from Havercroft Construction, a North Lincolnshire construction business who worked on the recent Euro Park Retail upliftment in Ransomes Way.

The Somerville Foundation is the only charity in the UK dedicated to supporting young people and adults born with a heart condition.

Set up in 1993 by leading cardiologist Jane Somerville, it works to support people born with congenital heart defects to combat loneliness and isolation through meeting others in similar situations, either through social media or by attending one of their events.

Through its Hearts and Minds project, The Somerville Foundation provides a helpline, access to a mental health and wellbeing counsellor, as well as works with organisations to provide help and advice on a range of issues, from travel and life insurance, to employment law advice.

“We are incredibly grateful to Havercroft. Not only did they make a sizeable contribution to the funds raised, they also campaigned on our behalf, encouraging their suppliers and project sponsors to make donations as well,” said The Somerville Foundation’s general manager Michelle Wood.

“With almost one in 100 babies born in the UK with serious heart problems, this will help carry out our vital work to improve the lives of young people and adults living with heart defects.

“As a charity that receives no government funding, we rely on donations to help those with congenital heart defects live longer, happier and healthier lives. We also provide information and advice, mental health counselling, patient support groups, a free helpline and much more,” she added.

The Somerville Foundation, together with Havercroft Construction, hopes to continue to spread awareness of how young people and adults can find congenital heart defects care and support nationwide.

For further information on The Somerville Foundation, visit www.thesf.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

