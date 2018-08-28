Borough seeks views on cleaning up the air in streets around Ipswich

Chevallier Street is one of the areas of the town with the most serious pollution problems. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Ipswich council is hoping to find out what people think of the air quality in their area of town as it tries to update its environmental strategy.

It is planning to draw up a new Air Quality Action Plan (AQAP) – and is asking the public for views on what can be done to reduce pollution in the town.

The AQAP contains a list of proposed measures and actions that the Council wants to see delivered to improve air quality in the town.

The public consultation started this week and will run until December 23. It is open to everyone – visit the council website.

You can also write in to Ipswich Borough Council, Environmental Protection, Public Protection, 3rd Floor, Grafton House, 15 – 17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE.

A summary of responses will be made following the consultation period and changes will be made before the Council considers its adoption next year.