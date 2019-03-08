E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Massive disruption after person hit by train in Essex

PUBLISHED: 15:27 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 27 August 2019

Trains running through Ipswich will not travel beyond Colchester after someone was hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trains running through Ipswich will not travel beyond Colchester after someone was hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

All trains on the Greater Anglia main line are disrupted after a person was hit by a train in Essex.

The British Transport Police reported a casualty on the tracks close to Chelmsford station at 2.20pm today (Tuesday, August 27).

They confirmed that both police officers and paramedics were at the scene and the person hit by a train was currently receiving medical attention.

BTP were unable to confirm the condition of the person hit by the train.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia are telling passengers that no trains will travel between Shenfield and Colchester while the incident is ongoing.

This means that passengers travelling south from Ipswich will only get as far as Colchester before having to make alternative travel arrangements.

A statement on the Greater Anglia Journeycheck website said: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Shenfield and Witham all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 9pm. Do not travel between Shenfield and Colchester."

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Which is the best museum in Suffolk?

Which museum will you nominate for Suffolk Museum of the Year? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Massive disruption after person hit by train in Essex

Trains running through Ipswich will not travel beyond Colchester after someone was hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

24-hour gym to close amid increased competition

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness is closing on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Sudbury man denies downloading 7,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran wins in war with ticket touts

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists