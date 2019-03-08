Massive disruption after person hit by train in Essex

All trains on the Greater Anglia main line are disrupted after a person was hit by a train in Essex.

The British Transport Police reported a casualty on the tracks close to Chelmsford station at 2.20pm today (Tuesday, August 27).

They confirmed that both police officers and paramedics were at the scene and the person hit by a train was currently receiving medical attention.

BTP were unable to confirm the condition of the person hit by the train.

Greater Anglia are telling passengers that no trains will travel between Shenfield and Colchester while the incident is ongoing.

This means that passengers travelling south from Ipswich will only get as far as Colchester before having to make alternative travel arrangements.

A statement on the Greater Anglia Journeycheck website said: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Shenfield and Witham all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 9pm. Do not travel between Shenfield and Colchester."