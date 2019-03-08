Train services disrupted between East Anglia and London due to overhead wire problems

Trains between Ipswich and Colchester are affected Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Tree branches making contact with overhead wires between Ipswich and Colchester has led to disruption to rail services this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia is reporting that delays can be expected until further notice, but has so far announced train delays and cancellations up to 3.30pm.

Further timetable changes are expected.

In a statement on the Greater Anglia JourneyCheck website, it says: "Due to overhead wire problems between Ipswich and Colchester all lines will be blocked.

"Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

Advance ticket holders have been told they are eligible to travel on earlier or later trains as a result of the disruption.

The train company are directing people to their Delay Repay scheme to reclaim the cost of their tickets if they have been delayed by 15 minutes or more.

Also causing travel problems in the East of England today is a points failure at London Liverpool Street, which Greater Anglia say could cause disruption on any or all routes until a further update at 3.30pm.