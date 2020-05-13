E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus death toll reaches 300 at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:39 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 13 May 2020

Three more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus as the death toll at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals reached 300.

It was confirmed today that one person has sadly lost their life at Ipswich Hospital and another two people have died at Colchester Hospital.

They had all previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that one patient in their 90s who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Two patients both in their 80s, who both had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. They all had both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported at West Suffolk Hospital today.

The number of deaths related to the virus at Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals has today reached 300, according to government statistics.

A further 52 deaths have been recorded at West Suffolk Hospital and 100 at James Paget Hospital.

The government figures show a total of 23,953 deaths relating to coronavirus have taken place across England so far.

Uk figures are expected to be released later today.

