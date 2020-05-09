E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four more die at Suffolk and Essex hospitals after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:33 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 09 May 2020

Coronavirus warning signs on the gate of Allenby Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus warning signs on the gate of Allenby Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Another four people have died after testing positive for coronavirus at Suffolk and Essex hospitals.

Two patients who were being treated by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, were confirmed to have died as of Friday afternoon.

Two more West Suffolk Hospital patients have also died after testing positive for the illness.

It brings the total number of deaths at ESNEFT to 288, while 49 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital.

Another death has been confirmed at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, and the Essex Partnership University Trust, a mental health trust, has also confirmed a further death.

Across England, another 207 deaths have been confirmed, one of the lowest numbers for some time.

Despite these figures, it is widely understood that the death toll from coronavirus across the UK is likely to be higher.

It has also been reported that deaths in care homes could see the total number of deaths related to the virus rise significantly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline the road out of lockdown tomorrow afternoon.

