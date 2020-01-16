E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tell Us

How were your experiences of A&E in Suffolk and north Essex?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 16 January 2020

We are seeking views on patients' A&E experiences Picture: GREGG BROWN

We are seeking views on patients' A&E experiences Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hospital emergency departments across the country are in the midst of a winter crisis - and we want to know what your latest A&E visit was like.

The latest NHS performance figures for December revealed the worst waiting times on record with more than a fifth of A&E patients waiting more than the benchmark four hours to be seen.

While none of the region's hospitals met the target of 95% of patients seen within four hours, Suffolk and north Essex A&E departments performed better than the national average.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, saw 82.4% of A&E patients within the four hours or less, compared to a national average of just 79.8%.

The A&E department at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston also performed better than the national average with 84.1% of patients seen within the benchmark time.

You may also want to watch:

West Suffolk Hospital has not published its figures as it is among 14 trusts taking part in an emergency access standards trial, which prevents the publication of four-hour performance data during the testing period.

Despite local trusts performing better than many others this winter - the figures are among the worst they have recorded individually.

Ed Garratt, who leads the Suffolk and north Essex integrated care team, which includes Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals said last week it was a "challenging time" across the whole of the NHS.

We would like to find out about your experiences of using A&E in Suffolk and north Essex - both good and bad.

Please fill in the short survey above to let us know and leave your contact details if you would be willing to speak to one of our reporters.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jobs blow as vehicle parts factory gears up for closure with loss of more than 200 staff

Delphi diesel systems factory at Sudbury is set to shut this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pair jailed after being caught in the middle of burgling hair salon

Clarke and Gaywood broke into Hares and Graces salon Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies attempting to rob taxi driver

Albert Le Surf appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

How were your experiences of A&E in Suffolk and north Essex?

We are seeking views on patients' A&E experiences Picture: GREGG BROWN

A14 reopens after lorry collides with pedestrian

A pedestrian was hit by a lorry last night on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists