How were your experiences of A&E in Suffolk and north Essex?

We are seeking views on patients' A&E experiences Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hospital emergency departments across the country are in the midst of a winter crisis - and we want to know what your latest A&E visit was like.

The latest NHS performance figures for December revealed the worst waiting times on record with more than a fifth of A&E patients waiting more than the benchmark four hours to be seen.

While none of the region's hospitals met the target of 95% of patients seen within four hours, Suffolk and north Essex A&E departments performed better than the national average.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, saw 82.4% of A&E patients within the four hours or less, compared to a national average of just 79.8%.

The A&E department at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston also performed better than the national average with 84.1% of patients seen within the benchmark time.

West Suffolk Hospital has not published its figures as it is among 14 trusts taking part in an emergency access standards trial, which prevents the publication of four-hour performance data during the testing period.

Despite local trusts performing better than many others this winter - the figures are among the worst they have recorded individually.

Ed Garratt, who leads the Suffolk and north Essex integrated care team, which includes Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals said last week it was a "challenging time" across the whole of the NHS.

We would like to find out about your experiences of using A&E in Suffolk and north Essex - both good and bad.

Please fill in the short survey above to let us know and leave your contact details if you would be willing to speak to one of our reporters.