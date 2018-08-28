Suffolk college beats out 100 competitors to take first prize

Maria Tricker with her winning library display Picture: SUFFOLK ONE SUFFOLK ONE

An Ipswich college has scooped an award from the organisers behind the prestigious Man Booker Prize.

One Sixth Form College saw off competition from 100 other entries in a library display contest inspired by the famous literary prize.

Maria Tricker, a member of the college learning resources team, created her own display and took a photo to submit to into the national Man Booker library display competition – beating out all other entrants to claim first prize.

On winning the award, 27-year-old Maria from Clacton, said: “The Man Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious literature prizes of all time so it’s great to have this association with them. I’m chuffed my display was voted the best in the country – everyone seems really proud.”

One of the organisers from four communications who notified Maria of her win was Kate Klevit. She said: “We absolutely loved your display.”