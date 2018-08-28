Overcast

Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 November 2018

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The new-look Cornhill has been decked out with twinkling Christmas lights as the festive season officially gets underway in Ipswich.

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor Jane Riley and the cast of the Regent Theatre panto Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs welcomed hundreds of shoppers and spectators to the town centre as they prepared to switch on the Christmas lights.

Complete with the brand new 50ft Christmas tree – 10ft larger than last year – the new-look Cornhill played host to a range of colourful performances, food stalls and sparkling decorations.

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Ipswich borough councillor Bryony Rudkin said the event was “the start of a really exciting Ipswich Christmas”.

“The sparkle and magic of the festive season is for the first time held against the backdrop of the stunning new Cornhill,” she said.

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

“We have a good variety of shops, theatres, entertainment and global food to keep everyone happy over the festive season.”

Teenage singing sensation Roma opened this year’s festivities in style – three years after performing at the event in a chorus.

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Roma Nicholson, from Ipswich, was part of the Stagecoach chorus that performed in Ipswich town centre in 2015 when she was 10 years old.

She is now a solo musician and has been raising money for charity with her performances and album sales.

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Speaking ahead of the concert, she said: “I’m feeling very excited but nervous at the same time.

“I want to sing my heart out for the charities I’m supporting and put on a really great show.

“I want to thank Stagecoach as well – performing with them gave me the confidence to do something like this and they’re like a second family.”

On Sunday, crowds watched in awe as the 50ft Christmas tree was lifted into place on the newly renovated Cornhill.

A real tree, sourced from Elveden in north Suffolk, was selected to take pride of place in front of the town hall for the second year running after the council moved its LED-light tree to the waterfront in 2017.

Christmas shopping has now begun in earnest – with a host of entertainment planned for the town centre over the coming weeks.

On Saturday, November 24, the Cornhill will be busy once again with the next scheduled special event – featuring music from the feel-good group Pop Chorus. Eighty singers will entertain crowds at 1pm and 3pm.

Perhaps among the busiest day for shopping enthusiasts will be today, as hundreds of people line the streets searching for best Black Friday bargains.

Friday, November 23 is the designated day, although many sellers extend their sales over the weekend or even devote a whole week to bargain buys.

Your Black Friday and weekend weather report

28 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
We can expect rain and sunshine in equal measure on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weather is looking grim in Suffolk and both Essex for today and Saturday, but Sunday could be a wild card with sunshine and rain breaking through.

Updated Heavy traffic following A11 car crash

07:08 Dominic Moffitt
The A11 near Barton Mills where police are attending a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An early morning single vehicle collision on the A11 heading northbound is causing heavy traffic heading north.

One of region’s MPs praised for taking HIV test

07:07 Peter Walsh
Matthew Hancock. PIC: Phil Morley, Archant.

One of the region’s MPs has been praised for showing leadership in efforts to normalise testing for HIV after he himself was tested for the virus.

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

06:00 Jessica Hill
Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Running a business can be stressful at the best of times, but it’s particularly so when you’re a single mum of five who is recovering from a traumatic marriage breakdown - and especially when that business is also your home.

Warning of “fossilised” villages in Suffolk as services disappear

05:30 Paul Geater
Coddenham is one of the

Nearly 100 villages across Suffolk have been labelled as “fossilised” by a leading countryside organisation because they have become unsustainable as services disappear.

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

05:15 Andrew Papworth
The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

These are the dramatic images police took of a car reportedly driven along the A14 at 60mph with a blown out tyre, leaving gouges in the road before it crashed.

51 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The new-look Cornhill has been decked out with twinkling Christmas lights as the festive season officially gets underway in Ipswich.

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Warning of “fossilised” villages in Suffolk as services disappear

Coddenham is one of the

Mildenhall and Haverhill eyed for metro stops into Cambridgeshire

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

