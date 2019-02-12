Family’s plea for closure after jogger’s death in collision

A heartbroken family is seeking closure at an inquest into the mother-of-two who died after a collision with a car while she was out jogging.

Claire Taylor, 41, was heading home from a run along the B1061 near Great Bradley, Haverhill when she was struck by a car believed to have lost control after driving over ice on the road.

Due to the investigation after Mrs Taylor’s death on December 27 2016, her body was not released to the family for five weeks - and relatives are still seeking answers two years after the crash.

Speaking at a pre-inquest review hearing, Mrs Taylor’s husband Mark said: “The impact on myself and my two young children is immeasurable.

“They never had the opportunity to say goodbye to their mother.

“From the moment I told my children, all they wanted to do was say goodbye to their mother but they have never really got closure on this.

“For me it is so hard to see them hurt. It is still impacting on them now.”

Mr Taylor was at the hearing with Mrs Taylor’s mother, Dorothy Agnew.

The driver involved, Chantel Macbain, of Shardlow Close in Haverhill, was cleared of death by dangerous driving by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court in September 2018.

Coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone explained the purpose of the inquest will be to establish the facts surrounding Mrs Taylor’s death, not to apportion blame.

Crash investigator Pc Jeff Cribb made similar remarks, telling the court he could only try to identify what happened during the crash.

However he said that “Mrs Taylor was either stood or running towards Great Bradley, on the side of the road or on the verge”.

Representatives of Miss Macbain, representatives for Suffolk County Council gritting subcontractor Kier and police officers were in attendance at the hearing.

Dr Sharpstone told Kier’s legal representative Keith Morten the company had six weeks to produce a report on the finding of an internal investigation into the incident.

The inquest will last up to two days and start on June 17 2019.

In a statement made soon after Mrs Taylor died, her family said: “Claire is a much loved wife, mother, daughter and sister.

“Claire loved life in all its many facets.”

She was also described as “kind and understanding to all her family, both near and far, friends and work colleagues”.