Opinion

We must get behind Northern Bypass after four wasted years on Upper Orwell Crossings

27 January, 2019 - 05:30
What the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners would have looked like. Picture: Foster + Partners

Archant

I’m convinced there is a book to be written about the sorry tale of The Upper Orwell Crossings. The problems began almost from the very start.

There are two competing large transport projects for Ipswich – a bridge across the wet dock and a Northern Bypass. Both require Government funding. It is unlikely that we would get the money for both.

The obvious course of action would be to write a business case for both and back the one that brings the most benefits.

If this had been done, a Northern Bypass would almost certainly have come out on top. But a bridge was pushed by the former Ipswich MP Ben Gummer, mainly because he wanted something that could be started before an expected 2020 General Election.

The purpose of the project was never clear. Was it transport or regeneration? The original “Enterprise Island” scheme focused on regeneration and only had bridges to the island to enable this.

However, the money for the scheme was coming from the Department of Transport so a transport justification had to be found. That could only be done with a large bridge that didn’t go anywhere near the island.

To get Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project status – which inhibits the ability of local residents to object to a scheme, and was crucial to getting the bridge started before a 2020 General Election – it became necessary to claim the large bridge would solve problems on the trunk road network.

So it effectively promised to turn residential roads in Ipswich into a bypass for the A14.

The bridge would generate an extra 1,000 vehicles an hour in roads like Cliff Lane and Station Street. There was no money in the budget to provide mitigation measures for these roads.

A desire to have a landmark bridge saw Foster + Partners commissioned to design the scheme. This added around £10m to the cost – but the budget was never increased.

Four years have been wasted on this project. I’m glad the County Council has committed to delivering the two smaller bridges so something can be rescued from the mess.

We now need everyone to get behind the one project that will truly bring real benefits to Ipswich and East Suffolk – a Northern Bypass.

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
