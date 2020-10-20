Positive coronavirus test forces Ipswich library closure
PUBLISHED: 13:05 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 20 October 2020
Ipswich County Library is to be closed for a deep clean after a member of staff came into close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
Suffolk Libraries, which manages the building in Northgate Street, has confirmed the premises will remain closed for the rest of the week.
However, the organisation has moved to reassure customers and insists the cleaning is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.
The library will remain closed until Monday, October 26.
Customers wishing to drop off books are being urged to visit other libraries in Gainsborough, Chantry, Rosehill, Broomhill, Stoke and Kesgrave.
A spokesman for Suffolk Libraries said: “We would like to reassure customers that all staff have been closely following safety procedures to minimise any risk.
“There is no evidence of infection or transmission at the library and the person with Covid-19 is a personal contact and not a library customer or colleague.
“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience and hope to reopen the library again very soon.”
