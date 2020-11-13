E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trio accused over false driving licence applications

PUBLISHED: 11:25 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 13 November 2020

Two men and a woman will appear at Ipswich Crown Court accused of making false driving licence applications Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two men and a woman will appear at Ipswich Crown Court accused of making false driving licence applications Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A plea hearing for two men and a woman accused of providing false driving licence applications to the DVLA has been adjourned until next month.

Paul Ridden, 67, of Aveley Lane, Alpheton, near Sudbury, Marion Wilson, 69, of Highbank, Glemsford, and Leon Childs, 33, of Leamington Road, Southend, are charged with conspiring to commit fraud by false representation.

Ridden is also charged with possessing an article for use in fraud and acquiring criminal property.

It is alleged he had 20 counterfeit £50 notes as well as £86,473 in his possession.

The trio were due to have entered pleas to the charges at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 13).

However, as Ridden is currently in hospital, Judge David Goodin agreed to adjourn the plea hearing until December 17.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Michelin starred chef joins Suffolk restaurant

Tom Clarke (left) formerly of L'Ortolan, a one Michelin star restaurant in Reading has joined Rik Withers and Ryan Edgeworth at Forage Kitchen in Rougham Picture: Forage Kitchen

