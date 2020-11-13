Trio accused over false driving licence applications

Two men and a woman will appear at Ipswich Crown Court accused of making false driving licence applications Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A plea hearing for two men and a woman accused of providing false driving licence applications to the DVLA has been adjourned until next month.

Paul Ridden, 67, of Aveley Lane, Alpheton, near Sudbury, Marion Wilson, 69, of Highbank, Glemsford, and Leon Childs, 33, of Leamington Road, Southend, are charged with conspiring to commit fraud by false representation.

Ridden is also charged with possessing an article for use in fraud and acquiring criminal property.

It is alleged he had 20 counterfeit £50 notes as well as £86,473 in his possession.

The trio were due to have entered pleas to the charges at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 13).

However, as Ridden is currently in hospital, Judge David Goodin agreed to adjourn the plea hearing until December 17.