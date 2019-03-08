Jail for driver caught with drugs on A14

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The driver of a car which was found to have £200 of cannabis in the boot when it was stopped by police on the A14 has been jailed.

Police officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis and the driver of the vehicle Tatenda Goredema tested positive for cannabis, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was arrested and when the car was searched officers found 29.97g of cannabis, which was worth £200 in the boot, said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

A further 12g of cannabis, worth around £100, was found in his possession at the police station as well as two mobile phones.

When the phones were analysed a message advertising cannabis for sale was discovered, said Mr Hughes.

Goredema, 21, who is currently serving a prison sentence, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply on February 13 this year and being concerned in making an offer to supply cannabis between January 1, 2019 and February 13, 2019.

He was jailed for nine months to run consecutively to a three year sentence he is currently serving for possessing cocaine with intent to supply and dangerous driving.

Goredema, who was not legally represented, told the court he had learned his lesson and wanted to lead a normal life when he was released from prison.