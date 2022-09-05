Five Ipswich Crown Court trials delayed by first day of barristers strike

Five trials which were due to have started at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday had to be adjourned as criminal barristers went on strike. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

Five trials which were due to have started at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday had to be adjourned as criminal barristers in England as Wales started continuous strike action.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), who had been walking out on alternate weeks, recently voted in favour of an indefinite, uninterrupted strike as their row with the Government over pay intensifies.

On Monday the trials that had to be adjourned because defence barristers were taking part in the strike action included defendants accused of offences including child sex, drugs and wounding,

Ministry of Justice figures show more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted by the dispute over levels of legal aid funding.

Barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September but there is anger that the rise will not be immediate and doesn’t apply to backlog cases.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has accused barristers of “holding justice to ransom”, saying: “ My message to the CBA is simple. We are increasing your pay. Now, your actions are only harming victims, increasing the court backlog.”

Some defendants at Ipswich Crown Court are already having to wait more than a year for a trial date because of a build-up of cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the strike action is likely to add to the already substantial backlog in the crown courts – which stood at nearly 60,000 in figures published recently.

The CBA claims the criminal justice system is chronically underfunded and “creaking at the seams” after a decade of cuts and says that this underfunding has led to an "alarming exodus" of criminal barristers, with the system teetering on the brink of collapse.

It claims the number of specialist criminal barristers has shrunk by a quarter in the last five years and the crisis is set to get worse, with a Bar Council survey in October 2021 finding that 25% of criminal barristers intended to leave.