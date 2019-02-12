Heavy Showers

Case dropped against couple accused of having dangerously out of control dog

PUBLISHED: 14:16 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 28 February 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk couple accused of being in charge of a dangerously out of control animal after a landowner was allegedly bitten on the thigh by their bulldog have had the case against them dropped.

Andrew Kent, 46, and Michaela Kent, 45, faced a trial at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading not guilty to being in charge of dangerously out of control Old Tyme bulldog which caused injury to Sir Charles Blois.

However on Thursday, February 28, prosecutor Matthew Sorel-Cameron offered no evidence against the couple and Judge John Devaux directed that a not guilty verdict should be entered on the court record.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said the decision to offer no evidence had been taken after a review of the case.

At an earlier hearing it was alleged that the incident took place in the rear garden of a property in The Street, Blythburgh, at about 7pm on January 18. Although some injury was caused it was not considered serious.

Joanne Ely for the Kents, who were not required to attend the hearing, said they had paid to be privately represented and she successfully applied for a defendants’ costs order.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

