Convicted fraudster conned PC World out of £5,000

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2020

Tavia Jeffrey, who has been jailed for a year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tavia Jeffrey, who has been jailed for a year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

﻿A con artist who was involved in a £5,000 fraud within days of starting work at PC World in Bury St Edmunds has been jailed for 12 months.

On two consecutive days during her first week at work, Tavia Jeffrey put purchases for gift cards and computers made by two unknown men through a till but didn't put any money in it, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Each transaction was for around £2,500 and the fraud was discovered when CCTV footage was checked after a discrepancy was found in the store's takings, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Jeffrey, 34, of Thames Road, Grantham, admitted two offences of fraud in November 2015, a bail offence and breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Jailing her for 12 months, Judge Rupert Overbury said she had previous convictions for fraud and appeared to have only got the job at PC World to carry out the fraud.

"You are no stranger to conning other people out of their property or money," said the judge, who pointed out that Jeffrey had previous convictions for fraud in 2008 and 2015.

The court heard that Jeffrey had failed to attend a court appearance following her arrest and a warrant for her arrest was only executed in December last year.

