Man accused of child sex offences to face trial

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Colchester man accused of a string of child sex offences will get underway in April.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on February 27 was 45-year-old Jayan Chandy, of St Andrew's Gardens, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to five offences of sexual activity with a child in November last year.

Chandy's trial is expected to get under way on April 30.

He is on unconditional bail.