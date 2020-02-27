Man accused of child sex offences to face trial
PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 February 2020
The trial of a Colchester man accused of a string of child sex offences will get underway in April.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on February 27 was 45-year-old Jayan Chandy, of St Andrew's Gardens, Colchester.
He pleaded not guilty to five offences of sexual activity with a child in November last year.
Chandy's trial is expected to get under way on April 30.
He is on unconditional bail.
Comments have been disabled on this article.