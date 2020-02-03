Man downloaded more than 60,000 indecent images of children, court told

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who downloaded more than 60,000 thousand indecent images of children over a period of 10 years will be sentenced next month after a pre-sentence has been prepared on him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adjourning sentence on David Sharpe, Judge Martyn Levett warned him that the offences he had committed were serious and there was no guarantee he wouldn't receive an immediate prison sentence.

Sharpe, 57, of Boxford Court, Haverhill, was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register on an interim basis.

Sharpe admitted three offences of making indecent images of a child between 2005 and 2015.

Richard Potts, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court said computer equipment belonging to Sharpe was seized by police officers in 2015.

When it was analysed, the devices were found to contain 55 still images and one movie in the highest level A category, 262 images and 37 movies at level B, and 59,999 images and 125 movies in the lowest level C category.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until the week commencing March 9 for a pre-sentence report to look at alternatives to an immediate prison sentence.