Jury expected to retire in trial of pair accused of kicking and punching man

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The jury in the trial of a Felixstowe man and his nephew who are accused of kicking and punching a man in the town centre is expected to retire to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Nathan Phair, 33, of Beach Park, Felixstowe and Michael Cummings, 27, of Basingstoke, who have denied assaulting Nathan Calver causing him actual bodily harm in November 2017.

Both men chose not to give evidence during their trial.

It has been alleged that Mr Calver and his partner Katie Hughes were walking near the junction of Cobbold Road and Victoria Street when Mr Calver was allegedly hit in the face with a large square battery by Cummings.

He was then allegedly kicked and punched while he was on the ground by Cummings and Phair, said Timothy Kiely, prosecuting.

Cummings told police he'd been acting in self defence and Phair claimed he had tried to intervene in a fight between Mr Calver and Cummings.

Miss Hughes claimed she saw Cummings hit Mr Calver in the face and then saw him throw, what she later discovered to be a battery, to the side of the road.

The trial continues.

