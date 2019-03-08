E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Dramatic footage shows police stop drug-driver after 100mph A14 police chase

PUBLISHED: 14:41 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 05 November 2019

Police stopped George Brown's Ford Focus after a police chase along the A14 which reached speeds of 100mph Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

This is the terrifying moment a drug-driver who drove at speeds of up to 100mph during a 12-mile police chase on the A14 was brought to a stop.

George Brown, 25, of Aveley Road, Upminster, has been jailed for 18 months Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEGeorge Brown, 25, of Aveley Road, Upminster, has been jailed for 18 months Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police set off in pursuit of George Brown after they had received reports of two people trying to break into a lorry on the key commuter route at 1am on January 4, 2018.

When police arrived at the lay-by they saw Brown and another man in a Ford Focus and when officers approached the car Brown, who was the driver, had driven off.

The car left the lay-by without its lights on and Brown had then driven at 90 mph before stopping briefly to let his passenger get out of the vehicle.

Brown had then driven for a distance of 12-15 miles at speeds of between 90 and 100mph and had tried to evade police by driving the wrong way up a slip road.

The pursuit, which lasted 20 minutes, came to an end when police officers rammed George Brown's Ford Focus as it went the wrong way up a slip road to prevent him injuring other road users, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Brown, 25, of Aveley Road, Upminster, admitted dangerous driving on the A14, driving with above the prescribed limit of cocaine in his body on the A14 at Rougham, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. He was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for four years and nine months.

Sentencing Brown, Judge Martyn Levett said he had taken drugs and was a banned driver.

"There really couldn't be more aggravating features than in this case," said the judge.

He said that after police rammed his car on the slip road to prevent him injuring other road users Brown had attempted to run away but was chased and detained by police officers.

He said Brown had been jailed for 14 months in November 2017 for dangerous driving and had been jailed in August this year for 16 weeks for driving while disqualified.

Gareth Hughes for Brown said his client had been addicted to cocaine and was keen to address his addiction and lead a law-abiding life.

He said Brown has been a model prisoner and had been given enhanced status.

Inspector Gary Miller, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "This was another example of something our officers are dealing with too frequently - someone under the influence of drugs getting behind the wheel of a car, driving at speed and in a manner that showed complete disregard for the safety of other road users.

"I would like to praise the officers involved for their commitment in ensuring the vehicle being driven by George Brown was safely brought to a stop and then securing his arrest. High-speed pursuits necessitate officers to put all of their training into action, requiring the utmost skill and complete concentration.

"This incident demonstrated great team work between the response officers from Mildenhall who initially located and pursued Brown's car (and then ultimately arrested him) and the RAPT officers who took over the pursuit with their high-performance vehicles and then made tactical contact with the Ford Focus, preventing it from entering the main carriageway of the A14 whilst travelling in the wrong direction.

"George Brown broke as many of the basic laws of our roads that he could - driving dangerously, drug-driving, failing to stop for police, no insurance and no licence - and we will not tolerate people who are prepared to risk the lives and welfare of other road users in this way. Hopefully the sentence given to Brown will act as a warning to others that these actions are dangerous and have serious consequences."

