Robber pleads guilty to knifepoint attack

The Haven Road area of Colchester, close to where the attack happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 30-year-old man will be sentenced next month after admitting a number of knifepoint robberies which took place over a two-hour period in Colchester last month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, March 6 for a plea hearing was Danny Glass, of Haven Road, Colchester, who was arrested following the series of knifepoint robberies and attempted robberies which took place on Saturday, February 2.

Glass pleaded guilty to two offences of robbery, two of attempted robbery and two of having an article with a blade in Haven Road and Kendall Road.

The incidents took place in the Hythe and New Town areas on Saturday, February 2 between 5am and 6.50am.

During the robberies a woman had her handbag and contents stolen while another victim had a mobile phone and credit cards stolen.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until the week commencing April 8 for a probation report.

He said that in view of the nature of the offences and Glass’s criminal record, the report should address the issue of dangerousness.

Glass was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing.