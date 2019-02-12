Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Robber pleads guilty to knifepoint attack

PUBLISHED: 16:09 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 06 March 2019

The Haven Road area of Colchester, close to where the attack happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Haven Road area of Colchester, close to where the attack happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 30-year-old man will be sentenced next month after admitting a number of knifepoint robberies which took place over a two-hour period in Colchester last month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, March 6 for a plea hearing was Danny Glass, of Haven Road, Colchester, who was arrested following the series of knifepoint robberies and attempted robberies which took place on Saturday, February 2.

Glass pleaded guilty to two offences of robbery, two of attempted robbery and two of having an article with a blade in Haven Road and Kendall Road.

The incidents took place in the Hythe and New Town areas on Saturday, February 2 between 5am and 6.50am.

During the robberies a woman had her handbag and contents stolen while another victim had a mobile phone and credit cards stolen.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until the week commencing April 8 for a probation report.

He said that in view of the nature of the offences and Glass’s criminal record, the report should address the issue of dangerousness.

Glass was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing.

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

A police car is still on scene at the house where a woman and a child were found dead. Picture: ARCHANT

‘There is no better man to rebuild the club’ - Lambert backed to bring the Blues back

Matt Bloomfield believes Paul Lambert is the main to rebuild Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT/PA/WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Don’t give change to homeless people – give to charities instead, outreach workers warn

Julia Hancock, from Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, says people should give the homelessness charities instead of directly to rough sleepers. Picture: Ian Burt

Government boost to ‘green power revolution’ will generate 6,000 skilled jobs in East Anglia

Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm. Pic: www.chpv.co.uk

Suffolk forensic scientist will research fingerprints around the world after winning fellowship

Forensic scientist Zoe Cadwell, who lectures at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, will visit Canada and Australia on her research trip Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists