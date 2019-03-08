Partly Cloudy

Dealer warned he could face jail over drug possession

PUBLISHED: 05:30 19 March 2019

Roy Andrews,, of Thurlow,, denies a stalking charge Picture: ARCHANT

Roy Andrews,, of Thurlow,, denies a stalking charge Picture: ARCHANT

A 24-year-old Suffolk drug dealer has been warned he is facing a jail term when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing via a prison video link on Monday, March 18 was Fabien Joe, of Anslem Avenue, Bury St Edmunds.

He admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possessing a quantity of cash knowing or believing it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The offences were committed on February 16 this year.

Adjourning sentence to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on Joe, Judge John Devaux warned him that a prison sentence was inevitable.

The court heard that Joe had no similar previous convictions and his remand in custody had been his first experience of prison.

The sentencing hearing will take place during the week commencing April 23.

