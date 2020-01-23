Would-be burglar praised by judge for 'turning his life around'

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A judge has praised a would-be burglar for turning his life around since being given a suspended prison sentence for attempting to burgle a house in Dedham nearly two years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday was 34-year-old Thomas Guy, of Sydney Street, Colchester, who was sentenced in March 2018 after pleading guilty to attempted burglary at a house in Long Road, East Dedham, in January 2018.

He was given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years, a Thinking Skills programme, a 20-day rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £750 costs.

At the sentencing hearing in 2018, the court heard Guy and another man were arrested after the owner of the house in Dedham received a notification that CCTV cameras had been triggered at the premises while he was at work.

Footage showed the pair trying to open a rear patio door and climb onto a flat roof.

On Thursday the court heard that although Guy had breached the order twice since March 2018, since July last year he had done everything asked of him under the terms of the order.

Judge Rupert Overbury fined him £100 for the two breaches and told Guy he was impressed with the way he had settled down and "turned things around".