Ex-law lecturer denies alleged sex attacks on girls under 13

Julian Myerscough Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A former university lecturer with a "dark side" sexually assaulted three young girls, it has been alleged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julian Myerscough, who taught law at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, had a "powerful sexual interest in very young girls" and used his intellectual strength to make them believe they couldn't refuse him or that something serious would happen to them if they disobeyed him, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Matthew Jewell, prosecuting, described Myerscough as an "intellectually strong man".

He said that although he had used that intellect to the advantage of his students there was also a "dark side" to him.

Myerscough, 57, of no fixed address, has pleaded not guilty to a string of offences relating to three girls under 13 between 2001 and 2010.

One of the alleged victims was as young as three or four at the time of some of the allegations involving her.

The offences include two offences of rape, four offences of indecent assault and four offences of assault by penetration.

The trial, which is expected to last several weeks, continues.