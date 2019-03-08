Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jury retires in ex-lecturer sex attack trial

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 June 2019

Julian Myerscough Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Julian Myerscough Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The jury in the trial of a former law lecturer accused of sexually abusing girls has retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is 57-year-old Julian Myerscough, formerly of Lowestoft, who denies 11 charges relating to three girls under 13 between 2001 and 2010, including two of rape, four of indecent assault and four of assault by penetration.

Giving evidence during his trial Myerscough denied "sexually interfering" with any of the alleged victims.

Asked by his barrister Simon Spence QC about allegations of against one of the girls, Myerscough again responded: "No, no, never."

He described the allegations against him as "impossible" and "fantastic".

During Myerscough's trial, one of the former university lecturer's alleged victims told the court she felt unable to disclose details of his behaviour towards her when she was asked about it a decade ago.

She claimed to have been uninformed about sex and inappropriate behaviour when spoken to following his arrest for possessing indecent images of children on a computer in 2009.

The Bolton-born former law lecturer, who was subsequently convicted of possessing indecent images, sacked from his job at the University of East Anglia and jailed, said the "overwhelming majority" of images found in 2009 were already "hidden" on a computer he acquired from someone else.

He later declared: "As a law lecturer, I have written on the devastating effect on the innocent, and on the guilty, of these offences - even when they're minor - you'll never work again."

He was again convicted of possessing indecent images in 2015, when he walked out of Ipswich Crown Court while the jury retired to consider its verdict.

He was detained two days later, in Dublin, under a European Arrest Warrant, but was later released from Irish jail by the High Court and fled to Romania, from where he was eventually brought back on a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of current allegations the following August.

Myerscough said he was sexually abused and beaten by other inmates for almost two weeks while awaiting extradition in a Romanian jail.

The jury retired to consider its verdicts yesterday, and is expected to continue its deliberations on Monday.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What did your candidates spend in East Suffolk’s council elections?

East Suffolk Council held its first set of elections in 2019. Picture: PA

Summer finally arrives in Suffolk this weekend – but prepare for storms next week

Summer scenes on the beach at Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Exit Interview: Harrison’s Ipswich career never got going despite flashes... but his departure comes with added risk

Ellis Harrison has left Ipswich Town to sign for Portsmouth. Picture: ARCHANT

Reports of attempted toddler abduction being investigated, police confirm

The alleged incident was reported to have happened in the North Street/Melford Road area of town Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists