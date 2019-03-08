E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man, 34, accused of raping schoolgirl to face trial

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 34-year-old man accused of raping a schoolgirl will take place in May next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Shane Moore who pleaded not guilty to three offences of a rape of a child under 13, rape, two offences of indecency with a child and sexual activity with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between May 2003 and September 2007.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case until April 20 for a pre-trial review and told Moore of Constance Street, Nottingham that his trial, which is expected to last five or six days, will start on May 11.

Moore was given bail with a condition that he doesn't contact any prosecution witnesses.

