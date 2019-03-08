E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I thought I was going to die', stabbing victim tells attempted murder trial

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 41-year-old Essex man who was repeatedly stabbed and suffered serious injuries after allegedly walking into a trap has told a court he thought he was going to die.

Leon Sobers told a jury: "I was scared. I thought I was going to die. I felt I was fighting for my life."

Mr Sobers, who was living in Marks Tey at the time of the attack on Halloween last year, said he had gone to an alleyway near his home after getting a telephone call about drugs.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on the third day of the trial of three males accused of attempting to murder him, Mr Sobers said that when he got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask.

He started to feel that "something wasn't quite right" and had then felt a sharp pain in his back.

Mr Sobers had run out of the alleyway and knocked at the front door of a nearby house before the three males allegedly "rushed" him.

"All three of them were swinging at me," he said.

At one stage, he punched one of his attackers causing him to drop whatever he was holding, he told the court.

He said that after the attack, a former paramedic had come to his aid and had done what she could for him until an ambulance arrived.

Mr Sobers said he had no idea why he was attacked.

Before the court are Donald Adu, 23, of Howard Road, London, Calvin Armstrong, 22, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named because of his age.

All three deny attempting to murder Mr Sobers on October 31 last year and a less serious charge of wounding him with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The court has heard that Mr Sobers suffered a number of stab wounds in the alleged attack, including one which resulted in his bowels protruding from his stomach.

Christopher Paxton QC, prosecuting, has alleged that Mr Sobers, was lured into a trap after getting a telephone call from someone called "Rico".

Mr Paxton said the reason for the attack on Mr Sobers was unclear but it was likely to relate to the supply of Class A drugs.

The trial continues.

