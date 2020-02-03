Man denies raping schoolgirl more than 30 years ago

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 54-year-old man has denied raping and sexually assaulting a schoolgirl more than three decades ago.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Robert Dent, who now lives in High Street, Spalding, who has denied rape, five offences of indecent assault and two offences of indecency with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in the 1980s.

Dent is alleged to have touched the girl intimately and told her to touch him.

A jury was sworn in today, and the trial is expected to get underway tomorrow.