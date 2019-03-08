Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

PUBLISHED: 07:30 30 July 2019

Jack Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Jack Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A "naive" Suffolk man who had 100 indecent images of children on his mobile phone has been given a community order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday was Kaine Whitbread, 20, of Greencroft, Woolpit who admitted making indecent images of children and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He was given a 12 month community order, a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 140 hours unpaid work.

Whitbread was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Sentencing him, Judge David Pugh described Whitbread as "naive and immature" and said there was an element of him being coerced.

He said 53 of the indecent images and four movies found on his phone were in the most serious level A category.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said police seized Whitbread's phone after receiving information that his email address had been used to upload indecent images of children to a Dropbox account.

Charles Kellett, for Whitbread, said his client was hoping to go to university to study archeology and was ashamed of what he'd done.

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Young boy airlifted to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Young boy airlifted to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Young boy airlifted to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Today’s news as it happens

Follow all the breaking news from north Essex and Suffolk here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk politicians ready for election when Boris Johnson goes to country

Will James Cartlidge be dusting off the rosette for another election soon? Picture; SARAH LUCY BROWN

Witham police officer denies sexually assaulting woman in a bar

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Two deny robbing woman in her 80s

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Tennyson Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists