Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Jack Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A "naive" Suffolk man who had 100 indecent images of children on his mobile phone has been given a community order.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday was Kaine Whitbread, 20, of Greencroft, Woolpit who admitted making indecent images of children and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He was given a 12 month community order, a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 140 hours unpaid work.

Whitbread was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Sentencing him, Judge David Pugh described Whitbread as "naive and immature" and said there was an element of him being coerced.

He said 53 of the indecent images and four movies found on his phone were in the most serious level A category.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said police seized Whitbread's phone after receiving information that his email address had been used to upload indecent images of children to a Dropbox account.

Charles Kellett, for Whitbread, said his client was hoping to go to university to study archeology and was ashamed of what he'd done.